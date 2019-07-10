ACA.robichauxfuneral.070919
Fans line Cajundome Boulevard during the funeral procession for UL Baseball Coach Tony Robichaux Monday, July 8, 2019, in Lafayette, La

The late UL baseball Coach Tony Robichaux is the epitome of a real coach and the true measure of what a man should be. The words of poet Edgar Guest described him perfectly: “ I have to live with myself, and I want to be fit for myself to know. I want to be able to, as the days go by, always to look myself straight in the eye. I do not want to stand with the setting sun and hate myself for the things that I have done. I want to be able to go out with my head erect. I want to be able to deserve all people's respect. For here in this struggle for fame and self, I want to able to like myself. I do not want to have to look at myself and know that I am all bluster and an empty show. I know what others may never know. I see what others may never see and so I want to be self-respecting and conscience-free.”

Every man dies, but not every man lives, and what a life of servant leadership Tony lived. He was the beacon light for all of us to follow. 1 Corinthians 16-34 is how he had lived his life: “Whatever you do, do it with kindness and love.” My mentor, Coach John Robert Wooden, described him perfectly when he said, “ No written word, no spoken plea can teach our youth what they should be, nor all the books on the shelves; it is what the teachers are themselves.” Even though he has left this world, Tony is still teaching, and I have become his new pupil.

Dale Brown

former LSU basketball coach

Baton Rouge

