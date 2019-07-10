The late UL baseball Coach Tony Robichaux is the epitome of a real coach and the true measure of what a man should be. The words of poet Edgar Guest described him perfectly: “ I have to live with myself, and I want to be fit for myself to know. I want to be able to, as the days go by, always to look myself straight in the eye. I do not want to stand with the setting sun and hate myself for the things that I have done. I want to be able to go out with my head erect. I want to be able to deserve all people's respect. For here in this struggle for fame and self, I want to able to like myself. I do not want to have to look at myself and know that I am all bluster and an empty show. I know what others may never know. I see what others may never see and so I want to be self-respecting and conscience-free.”
Every man dies, but not every man lives, and what a life of servant leadership Tony lived. He was the beacon light for all of us to follow. 1 Corinthians 16-34 is how he had lived his life: “Whatever you do, do it with kindness and love.” My mentor, Coach John Robert Wooden, described him perfectly when he said, “ No written word, no spoken plea can teach our youth what they should be, nor all the books on the shelves; it is what the teachers are themselves.” Even though he has left this world, Tony is still teaching, and I have become his new pupil.
Dale Brown
former LSU basketball coach
Baton Rouge