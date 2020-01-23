The recent article, “Coastal lawsuit settlement with Freeport-McMoRan delayed” (Jan. 17), once again reiterated the astonishing lack of transparency and lack of oversight inherent in the trial lawyer-driven approach to coastal litigation.
From the beginning, multiple news reports revealed that private attorneys did not discuss the “deal” with many state and local officials, the named plaintiffs in these cases, while it was being negotiated. Now it’s three months after the supposedly “landmark settlement” was announced and the specific terms still haven't been publicly released. Despite keeping elected officials in the dark all this time, the plaintiffs’ lawyers steering this legal train wreck have the audacity to suggest that leaders across 12 coastal parishes — half of whom they do not even represent — must unanimously approve the terms of their secret agreement by February.
This undemocratic approach seeks to hijack the governments’ regulatory authority over public policy issues that are vital to the state's and nation's interests, in favor of backroom deals promoted by self-interested private lawyers who hope to pocket an obscene amount in legal fees.
It is obvious, this is a shakedown, not a legitimate solution.
We should not allow a small group of unelected trial lawyers with unbridled discretion to rewrite flood protection, coastal restoration and economic policy for the entire state of Louisiana through secret agreements that have been negotiated behind closed doors without input from state and local officials.
Strengthening Louisiana's working coast is a shared goal that requires collaboration among industry, policymakers, and world-class coastal researchers to develop real, serious, science-based solutions. Trial lawyer-driven lawsuits and behind the scenes settlement schemes are not the answer. Enough is enough.
Gifford Briggs
president, Louisiana Oil & Gas Association
Baton Rouge