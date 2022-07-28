Louisiana, please take note.
So far this year there have been 22 fatalities in boating accidents in the state. There were 26 in all of 2021 and 24 in 2020. As secretary of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife & Fisheries, I feel compelled to yell “stop.”
What we need to do is not complicated.
Wear a personal flotation device, although the old name, “life jacket,” gets the point across better. Great swimmers, not wearing a life jacket, have fallen into the water and drowned because they were injured in the fall or were swept away by a strong undercurrent that defeated them. A life jacket could have made the difference.
According to the United States Coast Guard, in 2020, 86% of the nation’s drowning victims were not wearing life jackets.
Driving a boat and consuming alcohol is a deadly mix. Stop. Alcohol use is the leading known contributing factor in fatal boating accidents, according to the Coast Guard.
Folks, be mindful that sitting or standing on any portion of the deck of a vessel that is not designated for seating, no matter how much fun it is, can be very dangerous
LDWF offers boating safety classes (https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/boater-education) around the state. These classes are mandatory for anyone born after Jan. 1, 1984, who wants to operate a watercraft over 10 horsepower. But we want all boaters to take the course.
The Coast Guard's 2020 statistics found that 77% of deaths occurred on vessels where the operator had not received boating safety instruction.
Please folks, be wise. Care about yourselves and the people around you by adhering to safety protocols: Wear a life jacket, boat sober, do not ride in a vessel if the captain is impaired and take a boater safety class. These measures can help you, your loved ones and friends return home alive.
JACK MONTOUCET
secretary
Louisiana Department of Wildlife & Fisheries