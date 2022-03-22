We were disappointed to read comments by Louisiana Chemical Association President Greg Bower in your article, “Battle Over Industrial Tax Break Looms,” about Senate Bill 151, which would ensure that local governments — sheriffs, school boards, parish councils and police juries — continue to have a say over granting local property tax exemptions to industrial manufacturers in their parish.
In 2016, Gov. John Bel Edwards made long overdue changes to the state’s Industrial Tax Exemption Program, capping the 10-year, 100% giveaway of local taxes at 80%; requiring that exemptions be granted only on legitimate, new investments that create jobs; and, most importantly, giving local governments a voice in approving the incentive.
Property taxes are one of the primary revenue sources for local government, funding local law enforcement, schools, and basic services. Yet Bowser suggests “the power of the purse” should be returned to a state board and taken from the local governments that rely on these revenues to provide vital services.
The article also notes that local governments overwhelmingly approve most ITEP requests. To that point, we in St. James Parish welcome industry and the jobs industrial manufacturers create in our parish. We have continued to work closely with industry since the 2016 rule changes. We believe industry wants to work with us and understands we deserve a seat at the table when the discussion is about millages our voters approved.
SB 151 would not do away with ITEP. It would keep in place what is still one of the most generous incentives in the country, while protecting local authority over a program that directly impacts law enforcement, schools and basic services. How is this a bad thing?
WILLY MARTIN
sheriff
GLENN WAGUESPACK
assessor
PETE DUFRESNE
parish president
St. James Parish