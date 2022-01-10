During 2021, we witnessed a series of assaults against the foundation of our democracy. Most recent was the fact that as of Oct. 4, under the dubious cover of false allegations of voter fraud, 19 states passed 33 new laws obstructing the right to vote.
The right to vote is at the core of the founding principles of our democratic form of government, and it must be protected. The 1965 Voting Rights Act virtually eliminated pervasive obstructive voting laws and was the most effective legislative instrument that safeguarded our right to vote, and in turn, our democracy.
The key protective provision of the VRA, the federal preclearance requirement, was struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2013 in Shelby v. Holder. The removal of this essential barrier to discriminatory voting practices opened a new era of voter suppression laws. We can put an abrupt end to mechanisms of voter suppression and restore confidence in the viability of our democracy by passing the John R. Lewis 2021 Voting Rights Advancement Act currently pending in the U.S. Senate.
This current polarized political climate has framed the discussion around averting the filibuster, which is currently blocking the advancement of the bill in the U.S. Senate. We are undermining the cause of democracy when we allow vital national objectives to become constricted by an inhibiting procedural measure, as opposed to being guided by the overriding objective of preserving the most important component of our democracy.
I cannot imagine a more compelling reason for setting aside the filibuster than the imperative cause of protecting the right to vote. We are engaged in a fight to save our endearing democracy. One that we can't afford to lose.
RANDAL L. GAINES
state representative
LaPlace