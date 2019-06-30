What is going on? We recently seemed hours away from war with Iran. I don't have to tell U.S. Sens. Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy and U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise how foolish and dangerous this is. Need I remind them that we haven't finished Afghanistan? Or Iraq? Or Syria? And now the president wants to go to war with another country in the Middle East over an unmanned drone? If my elected officials support this war, I expect them to enlist and fight alongside the thousands of men and women who will be sent there to die for no reason. This is not a game. This is not political theater. Stop this madness.
William Locke
self-employed
Slidell