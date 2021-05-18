This newspaper has been reporting the tragedy going on throughout Israel and in Gaza, but many basic facts have not been mentioned in any of the reports.
This latest situation did not happen spontaneously. It was planned and anticipated on the part of the terrorist organizations Hamas and Islamic Jihad.
For years Hamas, whose sole aim is to destroy Israel, has been stockpiling deadly rockets and other instruments of war, deliberately placing them in civilian apartment buildings and in schools. They have shot over 700 rockets into Israel hoping to kill as many Israeli men, women and children as possible. But some of those rockets missed their mark and landed back in Gaza, killing women and children. They don't seem to care about their own people but they know Israel does, and tries every way possible not to inflict civilian casualties.
Hamas and Islamic Jihad and the head of the Palestinian authority are the opposite, fomenting hatred, regarding all Israelis as sub-human and actively encouraging their people to fight and kill Israelis whenever and wherever possible. Israel is not a perfect country — what country is? — but it is a vibrant democracy where everyone has a voice and where Arab citizens are encouraged to live up to their highest potential.
Many do, becoming professors, doctors and business owners after attending the finest universities in Israel. But tragically, the leaders of Hamas, Islamic Jihad and the Palestinian Authority are focused on a culture of hatred, violence and destruction of Israelis and the democratic State of Israel.
ELLEN BANDER
health coach
Baton Rouge