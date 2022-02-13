Recently, the Republican National Committee accused the bipartisan congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol of persecuting ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse. Really!
This is just another appalling attempt to rewrite history and a refusal to acknowledge facts and reality. As we enter the new year we must all commit to honoring facts, science and independent fact checking. I suggest we begin by accepting the following facts as determined by courts, science and basic common sense.
The COVID vaccine is safe and it works. If you do not get the vaccine, you are putting everyone in danger by giving the virus the opportunity to mutate into new variants.
Climate change is real. Failure by our elected leaders to act decisively to mitigate the warming of the planet puts our way of life and even our very existence at risk.
There was no “steal.” Joe Biden won and Donald Trump lost, just as he has lost the popular vote in the last two elections
Jan. 6 was not a group of people engaged in tourism or legitimate political discourse. It was an insurrection and an assault on our democracy.
Vice President Mike Pence had no authority to overturn the legitimate election of Joe Biden.
In four short years we will celebrate the 250th anniversary of our democracy. If our current and future elected leaders (including my representative and senator, Steve Scalise and John Kennedy) don’t stand up and acknowledge the truth, it could be the beginning of the end of our democratic experiment and perhaps our way of life as we know it.
Let’s all acknowledge that there are no “alternative facts.” It is the basis for future discussion and compromise, and above all action.
ROBERT W. BECKER, Ph.D.
retired public servant
New Orleans