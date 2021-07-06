As a practicing civil development engineer in Baton Rouge, I want to address the June 15 letter from Charles Perilloux. While he gets one fact correct, developers can buy fill credits, he gets the rest of it incorrect. Since 1987, the city-parish has had an ordinance that results in zero net fill in the flood zone throughout East Baton Rouge Parish. Developers must either mitigate their fill on-site or buy credits from a defined location within a certain range of the site. Mitigation requires that if you place one unit of dirt in the flood zone, you remove one unit from the flood zone.
If you can't do that on-site, then you may purchase mitigation credits from someone who has removed excess dirt from the flood zone. The current ordinance indicates mitigation fill credits must come from within a half-mile (1 mile, prior to 2017) upstream or downstream of the project within the same flood zone. His assertion that developers are getting around the ordinance to place 4 or 5 feet of fill on Burbank is incorrect. Most of the developments along that corridor have been built since 1987 resulting in zero net increase of fill in the Bayou Fountain Flood Zone.
Mitigation is not counted below a water surface as he asserts. Mitigation requires replacing air for air. No pumps are required since the mitigation is not counted below the static water surface. His understanding of the elevations doesn't consider rainfall rates. The May 18 and 2016 events were two different events on Bayou Fountain. In 2016 it was backwater while May 18 was too much intensity. Similar to 2016, houses that flooded from the May 18 event generally were built between the war and 1987. Many of those neighborhoods were built without detention, fill mitigation and houses were not elevated above the 100-year-flood elevation.
CHAD STEVENS
civil engineer
Baton Rouge