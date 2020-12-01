I am a lifelong New Orleans resident, Lusher Charter School graduate and the proud mom of a six-month-old boy and a two-year-old girl. My son was born as COVID-19 hit, and it’s been hard.
I worked my way through cosmetology school as a server and a bartender, but I couldn’t keep my job at the beauty salon this year because I didn’t have reliable child care. I used to leave early or cancel appointments at the last minute when my child care fell through. And like many other parents, I would argue with their father as we tried to juggle child care and competing work schedules. It wasn’t working for either of us.
Fortunately, I got a spot in City Seats for my son this August. The City Seats program provides working New Orleans families with young children, like mine, access to a high-quality early childhood education that we couldn’t afford otherwise.
Now my son and daughter both get to spend their days being loved and learning together in a high-quality, full-day child care program. Now their father and I can work without turning down clients or missing entire days on the job. Now we don’t have to make the same impossible choices we did earlier this year between reliable child care and making rent or paying the light bill and putting food on the table.
Having both of my children in quality care at Kids of Excellence through the City Seats program has been the biggest blessing of 2020. I recognize many families cannot afford a program like Kids of Excellence without help, and they often sit on a child care waiting list so long their children age out because there isn’t enough funding in the City Seats program.
This Saturday, New Orleans voters will decide to address this inequity through Proposition 2. Proposition 2 will help families with young children like mine who are struggling. It ensures continued and expanded funding for the City Seats program for the next 20 years without raising our taxes and with the library’s blessing.
It’s time we have a chance to vote on a measure that prioritizes working families who are the backbone of our city.
MICHELLE STRONG
salon employee
New Orleans