It was interesting reading Bob Marshall's column on land loss. As a person who flew over the marsh from 1953 to 1984, I may have designed and built more oil and gas process equipment in that marsh than anyone.
I saw much of that land loss occur almost daily. Areas north of Grand Isle like Saturday Island and Queen Bess are particularly stunning as are the loss of reefs south of Quarantine Bay.
Marshall’s positions are correct, but I sense a strong bias against the oil industry. In his column on Sunday he speaks quite highly of Woody Gagliano. It is well deserved.
However, I would suggest those that are interested secure Gagliano's paper from LSU. Gagliano supports Marshall except he blames much if not most of the loss on earth movement. He goes into detail of the effect of the Alaska earthquake moving the earth structures in Louisiana. In my biased position, settling is the biggest problem. Read Gagliano's paper for the whole picture with no bias.
The two biggest geographical errors in this area by politicians in the 20th century were the expressway over the French Quarter and the MR-GO. Thankfully only one was built. It has "eaten" more marsh than all the oil canals together.
The gauge at Grand lsle shows water rising. It is not rising the same in Pensacola. The base of the Appalachian Mountains is supporting Pensacola. We are sinking.
Fly over the mouth of the Atchafalaya River and easily see the land and islands being built by sediment. Fly over the mouth of the Mississippi and see the Corp of Engineers dredging the sediment to dump it offshore.
It is the shipping companies’ fault. Close the port or charge the shippers along with the oil companies. Bias from the other side.
ALLEN PORTER
retired executive
Covington