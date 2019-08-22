Thank you for your recent story on the implications of future wind energy development in the Gulf of Mexico. Louisiana and the Gulf of Mexico fall along the Mississippi Flyway, which provides a critical migratory route and stopover habitat for many migratory bird species.
American Bird Conservancy, along with conservation partners, is pursuing the goal of reducing bird loss from energy development through advocacy for Bird-Smart Energy. Among other tenants, Bird-Smart Energy includes proper siting of project infrastructure away from high bird-collision risk areas, employs effective mitigation to minimize fatalities, and independent monitoring for collisions.
When considering how renewable energy can be developed with responsible consideration for impact on wildlife and their habitats, distributed solar rises to the top as a low-impact option because it avoids the need for new power lines which can present a serious collisions threat to birds. More about our Bird-Smart Energy vision can be found here: http://bit.ly/31nYbkA.
Steve Holmer
American Bird Conservancy
Washington, D.C.