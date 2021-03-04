Jeff Crouere’s Feb. 23 column was astonishing but not surprising.
Crouere tries to defend the indefensible. I commend U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Baton Rouge, for refusing to do so.
Crouere ignores Donald Trump’s attempt to undermine confidence in our elections, which he started in his campaign (“The only way we will lose is if the election is rigged”) and carries on to this day. The director of the Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, appointed by Trump and charged with monitoring the election, stated shortly after the votes were counted that there was no systemic fraud.
On Dec. 1, Trump’s attorney general stated there was fraudulent conduct that would not have changed the election results. Each of the states, many with Republican governors and legislatures, certified their electoral votes. None of the challenges filed in courts across the land were upheld.
Congress confirmed the results. Yet Trump persists in repeating the “Big Lie” that the election was stolen.
Nevertheless, Crouere defends Trump like a school kid in an argument at recess: “Oh yeah, you did it too!” If true, this argument that “everybody is doing it” is unpersuasive. The driver ticketed going 80 mph on Interstate 10 can’t escape the fine by claiming “Everybody else was speeding.”
Moreover, it is simply untrue that Trump’s words were of the same nature as other politicians’. As Trump’s deputy chief of staff of the Department of Homeland Security, Elizabeth Neumann, said in a recent interview with the BBC, "But honestly if you take Donald Trump out of the picture, if he had not claimed the election was stolen ... you wouldn't have Jan. 6. He is the linchpin behind what happened on Jan. 6."
It astonishes me that our Republican representatives and the state Republican Party accept the lies that have become Republican conventional wisdom. Trump was impeached not because of “Trump Derangement Syndrome” but because his repeated lies regarding the election outcome spawned an attack on our Capitol and on our Democracy unprecedented in our history.
Unhappily, the short-sighted, win-at-any-cost, truth-doesn’t-matter mentality that infuses too much of our politics has been supercharged by Trump’s mendacity. According to Crouere, the mentality has found a hospitable home among Louisiana’s Republicans.
Thank you to Bill Cassidy for taking a stand against this debasement of the Republican Party.
EDWARD GEORGE
lawyer
New Orleans