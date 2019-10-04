Regarding the recent front-page article about the 154 restaurants cited for breaking the Louisiana law about domestic or imported fish on their menus, it seems to me that our tax dollars and public employees should have much larger fish to catch. How about my dollars being spent on addressing real crimes?
When I read a menu, I don't really care about being too politically correct. Just have the Health Department inspect for all the many laws and regulations already on the books and get those things corrected.
Dean Davis
retired business owner
Baton Rouge