A friend told me that taking an interest in politics is probably a waste of time since most of our politicians are owned by big businesses. I thought he was just exaggerating but now I am not so sure.
Senate Bill 151 by state Sen. Rogers Pope, R-Livingston, was introduced this session to write into our state constitution reforms that Gov. John Bel Edwards made to the Industrial Tax Exemption Program. Prior to his reforms, local property tax revenue was routinely given away by an unelected state board to big businesses without any local input. Literally billions of dollars that could have improved education, infrastructure and community services were given away without any opportunity for local input.
To me, this is a convoluted form of taxation without representation since to make up for the losses, local communities had to raise other taxes. Louisiana is the only state in the country that does this.
Our Legislature permitted this for decades before Edwards reformed this lunacy by executive order in 2016 and gave control back to local communities. Under these reforms, almost all applications for exemptions have been fully or partially funded. This shows that business and local taxing agencies can work together.
The fact that SB151, which gives communities control over their own tax revenues, couldn't get the needed votes in the Senate is enough evidence for me that too many of our politicians are less interested in supporting their communities than in getting big donations.
When the current governor leaves office, his reforms will go away. We need to fix this now.
RON PERRITT
retired engineer
Baton Rouge