I was happy to see in my Advocate that Gov. John Bel Edwards vetoed the permitless concealed gun legislation.
What in the world are members of the Louisiana Legislature thinking? Are they looking to make a special interest group happy? The answer, of course, is yes. They want to get re-elected. They’ll say and do anything to make the gun lobby happy and receive money for re-election.
Louisiana is a state of outdoorsmen, especially hunters. But ask the average outdoorsman what he thinks about fellow citizens carrying a gun, concealed or out in the open in public, and they will tell you they don’t like it. Most will tell you it's just plain crazy.
The average citizen will tell you the same thing. They don’t want fellow citizens carrying guns. Period.
Don’t we have enough shootings and murders here in Louisiana? Here in Lafayette, the first 5 to 8 minutes of the TV news every evening is devoted to reporting drive-by shootings, gunfights, murders and armed robberies in Acadiana.
The National Rifle Association and other gun lobbies donate huge amounts of money to Louisiana politicians.
If you don’t like the idea of everybody and his brother in Louisiana carrying a gun in public places, you should contact your state legislators and local officials.
You can make a difference.
CHUCK PICKETT
retired oilman
Lafayette