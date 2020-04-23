Letters: Louisiana got what it needs in Gov. John Bel Edwards BY HAZEL BEYT Apr 23, 2020 - 6:00 pm Apr 23, 2020 - 6:00 pm 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save It would seem that fate smiled on us when John Bel Edwards was reelected governor. What we needed, we got: a strong, intelligent, decisive military man who can take charge and command.HAZEL BEYTNew Iberia Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View comments Follow Us Facebook Twitter Instagram Email