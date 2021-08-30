Many of us reluctantly sent our children back into our schools two weeks ago, as the case numbers around our city continued to rise. As the mother of two children who are unable to be vaccinated, I am grateful to Superintendent Narcisse and the board of the East Baton Rouge Parish School System for implementing the COVID-19 testing program approved last Thursday. This program will help lessen the transmission of this virus, creating a better likelihood that our children would be able to remain learning in person by identifying positive cases and allowing for the proper protocols for quarantine.
From our experience, the program has gone off without a hitch. We received notification from one school over the weekend and my son was registered Sunday, tested Monday, and I received results in my inbox Tuesday morning. My second child is also registered and will begin testing. Both of them understand the importance of being tested because they could be asymptomatic carriers.
I encourage other parents of children in EBRPSS to participate in this program, and strongly encourage other districts in our parish, and districts in our neighboring parishes, to implement this program in an effort to reduce transmission, lessen the burden on our hospitals and health care workers, and hopefully keep our children in school.
FAIRLEIGH COOK JACKSON
Baton Rouge