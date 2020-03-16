I along with countless others in Baton Rouge am simply heartbroken over the news of the closure of The Runnels School. I would like to use this forum to sing the praises of a local institution that has not only educated thousands of our youth over the years, but has done so in an environment of care, compassion, acceptance and overall excellence.
My one and only child struggled to find his place during his first six years of elementary school. We researched and toured many other schools before deciding to make Runnels our new “home.” I can say, it was one of the best decisions we have ever made. Runnels not only offered a superb education, but they did it with the whole, individual child in mind.
My son’s emotional, physical and academic needs were met beyond anything I could ever have expected. His unique learning style was embraced and his talent for classical singing was uncovered and cultivated. I give Runnels an abundance of credit for the many successes my son has achieved.
Because of Runnels’ exemplary preparation, my son graduated from Birmingham-Southern College with two individual degrees in music and political science. This May he will graduate from the University of Alabama Law School to pursue his career as an attorney.
We owe a deep debt of gratitude to the entire Runnels family of educators for their unending devotion to all the children they have nurtured over the years. Thanks to them for having a vision they so generously shared with so many. Their legacy will live on in the students they propelled to do wonderful things in our own community and beyond.
KIM DE CASTRO
