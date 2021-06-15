I have grown quite tired of all the letters and articles written about having more respect for bicyclists in our communities. I lived in New Orleans for over 30 years, and during that time I never witnessed a single bike rider obey basic traffic laws. They plowed through red lights and stop signs at will like entitled divas exempt from all traffic laws.
Additionally, many rode at night with no illumination on their bikes. Many times I nearly hit individuals participating in such behavior. And of course, it would have been entirely my fault as the driver of an automobile, because I should have been more careful.
Perhaps it would be beneficial to write some more realistic articles regarding the responsibilities bicyclists have regarding traffic laws. According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development: "Louisiana does not provide any modifications (for bicyclists) to the requirement to come to a complete stop when directed to stop by traffic control devices and does not authorize bicyclists to disobey traffic lights that fail to detect bicyclists."
And therein lies the problem, for I suspect that many of the "white memorial bikes" around the city are not totally the fault of the perpetrator. One just automatically assumes that these deceased victims played no contributing role in their own demise.
JIM ANDERSON
retired administrator, NOPS
Ponchatoula