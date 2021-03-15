Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, curfews have been implemented by various cities and states under the rationale that compliance with mask mandates and physical distancing requirements somehow erode later at night, particularly if people have been drinking alcohol. However, these curfews have increasingly been met with growing opposition.
Most experts who have conducted research pertaining to curfews agree that there is no compelling evidence that curfews have slowed the spread of COVID-19.
There is nothing special about the nighttime hours that magically hasten the spread of COVID-19. There is no rational basis that COVID-19 spreads more efficiently after 11 p.m. While most experts agree that the effectiveness of a curfew is small at most, the impact upon many of the businesses affected by the imposition of curfews is huge.
Paradoxically, curfews might be doing more harm than good. Dr. Saskia Popescu, an infectious disease epidemiologist at George Mason University, recently found that early curfews and closures might encourage other risky behaviors: "Curfews often condense people visiting businesses into a narrower period of time, which often means more crowding and potential exposures."
Dr. William Hanage, an epidemiologist at Harvard, doubts that curfews do much to curb COVID-19 infections. Indeed, most experts have found that in response to local curfews, people condense their attendance at the specific businesses subject to curfew, into a more-narrow time period. This often results in unnecessary crowding, causing increased potential exposures.
In fact, there is very little evidence that the implementation of curfews reduce COVID-19 infection rates. Dr. Jennifer Nuzzo, an epidemiologist at Johns Hopkins University, while researching curfews in the United States instituted in response to COVID-19, found that "... there are few papers studying the effect of curfews on COVID-19 spread, and none specifically quantify the contribution of curfews."
Curfews simply serve to shift potentially risky behavior from well-regulated venues with enforced social distancing and masking regulations, to environments which are harder to regulate, such as apartments or underground party venues. Notably, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot in January pushed Chicago to reopen bars and restaurants at that time, arguing that would curb underground parties and gatherings that pose a relatively greater risk to spreading COVID-19.
"Let's allow them [bar and restaurant customers] to have some recreation in restaurants, in bars, where we can actually work with responsible owners and managers to regulate and protect people from COVID-19," she said.
Bars and restaurants and other businesses have had to enforce mask mandates as a condition to remain open, while at the same time, local cities and states have consciously decided to make no enforcement effort themselves. It's time to finally give them a break and eliminate widespread curfews.
DREW ALLEN
bar owner, lawyer
New Orleans