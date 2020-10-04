After the presidential debate debacle, I am more convinced than ever that this country is well on its way to national suicide. I fear the point of no-return fast approaching.
The next election comes at a critical time but I see no light at the end of the tunnel. We are faced with the choice involving an egotistical, pathological liar who, with the help of his cronies, transformed Washington from a "swamp" into a cesspool. The other option is a socialist who promises the moon to everyone, all without raising taxes on you and me — yeah, right.
I am thankful that God allowed me to be born a member of the "baby boomer" generation. Our family was lower income but the memories of growing up in that era are priceless. When I misbehaved, I got my butt spanked and my parents didn't blame society. The future seemed limited only by your abilities and determination.
The words I grew up with — "please," "thank you" and "sir" — are, for the most part, a thing of the past and are fast being replaced by vulgarities. I can honestly say that I am glad to be on the downhill side of life. It is like growing up in a painting by Norman Rockwell and ending up in a piece of "modern art.”
It is my grandkids and great-grandkids that I worry about. I fear what kind of country they will inherit. I look around and can only shake my head. Heaven help us!
GARY CHAMBERS
retired law enforcement
Lafayette