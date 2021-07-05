My paralegal had an insight which has raised my own awareness of institutionalized racism in America today. You may come to share my perspective, that racism became constitutionally institutionalized post-Civil War, not at all abolished by the Thirteenth Amendment.
Non-unanimous criminal verdicts, mass incarceration, and criminal justice reform derive from "shall have been duly convicted." Police harassment and brutality against Blacks, often for petty offenses, or none at all, derive from "punishment for a crime."
Jim Crow laws, voter disenfranchisement, lender redlining, urban renewal are derivative of a facially neutral term, "the party," whereby law is drafted and applied by privileged White males to exercise white majority power over ethnic minorities, disguised under the cloak of constitutional law.
At the intersection of virtually all long-festering racial problems polluting the ideal of an all-inclusive American society where every person is truly equal under law, there lies Amendment XIII: "Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude ... shall exist within the United States, or any place subject to their jurisdiction." That's the way it ought to read. However, hidden in the three dots is ... except as punishment for a crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted ...", the most pernicious loophole ever codified in American law.
The Thirteenth Amendment loophole is a lesson about facial neutrality. In the 150-plus years following its 1865 ratification, majority-White male local and state legislatures learned the lesson well, devising many ingenious applications from its template. The loophole inspired disingenuous legislative disguises, often devilishly clever, boosting White power by surreptitiously disparaging equal rights and opportunities for minorities, especially Blacks, whose involuntary servitude it purported to abolish.
JUSTIN ZITLER
attorney
New Orleans