In this time of crisis, response from local, state and federal government is critical.
Not giving in to fear will help all people living in Louisiana. When they see figures in power taking decisive, bold actions that are backed by science, they will be more likely to have faith in the process.
Using this virus as a political tool to cut down opponents will just divide people in a time where we need to work together. I urge Gov. John Bel Edwards and my representatives, Rep. Polly Thomas and Sen. Cameron Henry, to listen to their scientific experts, as well as their public health officials, and make choices that will speed this pandemic to a finale.
COLLIN POTTER
self-employed
Metairie