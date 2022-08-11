Sens. Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy, both R-La., helped defeat a bill that would have lowered insulin prices for the 521,000 people in Louisiana who have diabetes. (That’s 13.9% of the adult population.) Why aren’t they concerned about the high cost of drugs for our citizens who are among the poorest and the sickest in the nation?
Republicans cite inflationary concerns about the bill though they made no effort to lower drug prices during the historically low years of inflation the country experienced until recently. It is misplaced fiscal responsibility.
Diabetes cost Louisiana an estimated $5.4 billion each year. People who are not diagnosed or cannot get treatment have deadly heart disease, kidney disease, strokes and blindness that are disabling and lead to early death.
We are among the top three states leading in deaths from diabetes. Many people cannot afford insulin. It is a financial burden for 14% of Americans who use it. Why would they do this to us?
We need leaders who will take on the outrageous price gouging of the pharmaceutical industry where previously affordable drugs like insulin are patented under legal loopholes and then priced up to 100-fold of their usual levels.
It is time for our representatives to represent us and not be swayed by rigid party ideology or contributions from the pharmaceutical lobby.
ELMORE RIGAMER
physician
New Orleans