The recent article by Jeff Adelson entitled “Final link in area’s flood defense completed” is a misnomer. It is definitely not the final link. Final means “last,” “the end”, “conclusive”, etc.; such as the 18th hole is the last hole of a round of golf; there aren't any more holes; the third act of an opera is the “last” act, there aren't anymore acts; or the 500th mile of the Daytona 500 is the “last” mile, there aren't anymore miles. However, the final link in area’s flood defense isn’t completed and it shouldn’t be the last to be constructed.
Final link in New Orleans-area flood defense completed, creating 'most robust' system in city's history
What about the most important link, the barriers at the Chief and the Rigolets or what is now called the surge reduction plan? That, in my opinion, is the missing link that, when constructed, we will definitely be able to state the final link in the area’s flood defense completed.
Let’s build the surge reduction plan now.
Earl J. Magner Jr.
retired chief engineer
Abita Springs