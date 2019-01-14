In response to state Sen. Karen Carter Peterson's article, she must not have taken social studies in grammar school or civics in high school. The Republican members of Congress are doing what they were elected to do, not what they want to do, which all elected officials must do whether they like it or not — do the will of the people. She is talking about the government employees not getting a paycheck, but why are Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Louisiana's U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond and the other 532 members of Congress still collecting paychecks? All they have to do is give President Donald Trump the money to help protect the country, which the voters elected him to do, and the Coast Guard could be back at full strength doing their job and the 3,200 federal workers in Louisiana will be back on the job.
All of the U.S. taxpayers' money being spent on these people coming into the country should be spent on U.S. citizens. Money used to clothe, educate (teacher raises and better classrooms), give them medical assistance (mental and physical) and housing (to get homeless women and men off the street) should be spent on U.S. citizens first, but Peterson and the rest of the Democrats in Washington, D.C. don't believe that, or if they do, I am waiting for them to walk the talk. If she wants to talk about hypocrisy, maybe she should look in the mirror more often and see who has her highest priority, us or others.
Kenneth Clemons
loss prevention representative
Youngsville