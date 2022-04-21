M.J. Robinson, 6, leaves a handprint on garden boxes filled with community produce at the Gardere Initiative community event Saturday at BREC's Hartley/Vey Park. Children and parents participated in cultiural and outdoor activities incliuding painting, print-making, pumpkin painting and basketball. LSU Museum of Art partnered with the group and included acclaimed Mexican artist Nicolas de Jesus who provided art instruction for the children. Admiring his handiwork is Quel Arnold, 9, left.