I read with interest Ed Pratt’s commentary about the need for real plans to curb the increasing violence in the Baton Rouge community.
In 2006, attorney Rica Kwentua and Pastor Reginald Pitcher faced a similar situation in the Gardere community. The homicide rate was rising due to the clash between the 504s and 225s, resulting from the displacement of Katrina victims. Their response was to establish the Gardere Initiative, a faith-based entity that would empower the people of the community.
Area congregations joined forces with the Sheriff’s Substation and Community Police Unit and the South Burbank Crime Prevention and Development District to address the emerging violence collaboratively and comprehensively in the 3.39-square-mile area housing over 10,000 residents.
A site was established within the community in 2013 that invited volunteers to expand the resources and reach. The Baton Rouge community responded: They only needed an entry point. An afterschool program was initiated that now attracts over 50 children and youth, along with an eight-week summer program that enrolls about 80 elementary school students supervised by 20 middle, high school, and college students, which reduces academic loss and provides wholesome youth development activities.
BREC responded initially with a $15,000 KABOOM! partnership and later with a $350,000 renovation that includes a quarter-mile walking path, regulation-sized basketball court, eight raised garden beds, and several pavilions for family gatherings.
A prayer warrior prays daily. An influx of Spanish-speaking immigrants migrated to the community following the 2016 flood with minimal violence compared to the seven homicides that occurred in 2008. The decline in homicides during the past few years leaves too many because the vision is “Gardere is a safe and healthy community for all its residents.”
Baton Rouge has all the resources needed to seriously reduce the increasing homicide rate; collaboration is key.
MURELLE G. HARRISON, Ph.D.
executive director, Gardere Initiative
Baton Rouge