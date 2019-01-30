I have read many articles concerning the infamous "no call" during the Saints-Rams game. There are many discussions, theories and conclusions of why and what transpired the afternoon of Jan. 20 in the New Orleans Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
The "no response" of the NFL or the referee organization after the game was unacceptable.
A fine was placed on the Rams defensive player, Nickell Robey-Coleman, after the fact, which was an acknowledgment of the foul. He should have been ejected and fined.
The player shouldn't have been fined because no flag was thrown. The fine should have been placed on the referee or referees working the game wearing blinders.
Millions of people throughout the USA saw the same game I saw and witnessed the same "no call" I didn't hear. Sounds and look suspicious to me. Maybe the referees were full-time federal employees during the "government shutdown" and needed a part-time job as a referee. Just saying.
Delores A. Carter
retired educator
New Orleans