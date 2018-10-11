I was heartened by Stephanie Grace’s courageous comments regarding Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Kavanaugh’s aggressive belligerence and partisan behavior, his attack on the Democrats of the committee, were horrific. What we were allowed to see of his personal and judicial record demonstrated that he was unfit for the Supreme Court. If anything, his intemperance and partisanship will be exaggerated now that he has been sworn in. My fellow Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee lacked the guts to even question Christine Blasey Ford themselves, choosing to hide behind a female prosecutor flown in from Arizona. The sham FBI “investigation” was an empty exercise driven by old white men who were deeply afraid of the truth.
I am saddened that Grace will no doubt be attacked for speaking the truth, but there is a “mob” out here who applaud her courage.
Our democracy is in danger. The Senate has been diminished by the actions and words of the Senate majority leader and his minions. The Supreme Court has been diminished by Kavanaugh’s elevation, reduced to a conservative sandbox in which they can play for decades.
Thanks to Grace from those who love the republic regardless of political affiliation.
Terry Verigan
IT consultant
Metairie