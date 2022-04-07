I recently booked a flight to Atlanta with my young son for a quick overnight trip. A tournament Sunday, flight home after. We were both excited ... our first plane trip since the pandemic. His first tournament.
We arrived at MSY 1 1/2 hours before our flight. We were informed that all of the garages were full and instructed to park in the garage at the old airport. Already, I knew we were doomed.
Twenty tense minutes later, we parked and ran downstairs to find 100-150 agitated travelers, all about to miss flights. There were two airport employees, obviously overwhelmed. No line, no order.
A shuttle would pull up, and the mob would swarm it, shouting and pushing. Parents were clutching children, myself included. It was a chaotic scene; I honestly feared that violence could erupt at any moment.
We made it back to MSY but missed our flight. Unable to get a later one, we ended up driving. I forfeited the cost of two plane tickets both ways, and a rental car in Atlanta. I drove the nine hours there and back.
MSY management is squarely to blame. A plethora of data and metrics are readily available to foresee and prevent such a crisis. A press release should be issued to warn travelers and — at the very least — a more efficient system for moving people should be easy to organize. My fourth-grader could have designed one in five minutes with sidewalk chalk.
In order to make our flight, we would have needed to arrive 2.5 hours ahead or get a ride. How should we have known?
CATHERINE JAMES
business owner
New Orleans