I am the husband of a public-school teacher. My wife has taught high school students for 15 years in Louisiana and loves what she does.
We all value the importance of reopening schools for our kids but are concerned as the opening of school approaches and the virus is not under control. As I am sure is the case with many teachers, my wife is in a high-risk category and I fear for her safety as we gather so many people together again in schools as the virus rages.
The New York Times reported today, “A full reopening of schools, colleges, and universities this fall would pose the ‘highest risk’ for the spread of the coronavirus, according to an internal document from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”
I am convinced that administrators are doing all they can to mitigate the risk but preventing spread in schools at this time is just not possible. I would ask that those in charge, the governor, boards, superintendents and administrators not to open schools until this virus is under control.
If the governor is forced to close bars and implement a face mask policy to lessen the spread, then opening schools in early August makes no sense. Other states are delaying opening and so should Louisiana.
Do not put our valuable teachers in a position of unnecessary risk.
TONY BULL
company CFO
Baton Rouge