What is the vision for Louisiana’s future? Twenty years ago, Republican Gov. Mike Foster led the process for developing a Vision 2020 plan outlining priorities for economic development, education, jobs, and reducing poverty.
The Vision 2020 report was created by leaders in government, business and community and stated that “Twenty years into the 21st century, Louisiana will have a vibrant, balanced economy, a fully engaged, well-educated workforce; and a quality of life that places it among the top ten states in which to live, work, visit and do business.”
Louisiana failed to meet the Vision 2020 benchmarks, because Louisiana continues to fail the test of leadership for the future.
Gov. Bobby Jindal tried to cut his way to prosperity by decimating education, health care and child-serving organizations. The gap between the haves and the have-nots is expanding in every region of the state. Louisiana is failing our families and our future, by not focusing on livable wages and helping Louisiana families raise their standard of living with better jobs and safer housing, better schools and opportunities.
Louisiana continues to rank at or near the bottom of every list about education, health care, maternal and child health, economic well-being of families, child poverty and workforce readiness. We still don’t invest in education, reducing poverty or have students ready to work in industry and good jobs to keep college graduates in Louisiana.
Over the last three years, Gov. John Bel Edwards has been challenged every step of the way by the Legislature which does not focus on solving problems, but on the games of politics and short-term decision making.
This year, more of our teachers are retiring or just quitting because they are overstretched, underpaid and most of all underappreciated. Not only are our schools falling apart, but more schools are filled with students facing adversity at home and in their neighborhoods.
We fail to invest in early childhood education and efforts to support family self-sufficiency. We fail to create economic opportunities for families working paycheck to paycheck as reported by the United Way ALICE reports.
For the 2019 legislative session and the fall elections, the challenge is not what to do about next year, but what to do for the next generation. Will 2019 be the year Louisiana focuses on long-term solutions?
Melissa S. Flournoy
Former legislator and Louisiana Progress Action chair
Baton Rouge