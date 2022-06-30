Our most important election in years is coming up this fall. We have an opportunity to choose a new senator for Louisiana. We can do so much better than John N. Kennedy. "Foghorn Leghorn" may be humorous at times, but to equate him with a buffoon would giving the buffoon a head start in an IQ race.
We truly need someone who not only represents us as a state but who doesn't embarrass us. Though I am avowed independent and have voted on both sides of the aisle, there can be no question that we can do better than this wazzock.
Please ascribe to the "anybody but Kennedy" platform this November. We deserve someone better than the straight man of that egghead chick in Looney Tunes.
DOUG JOUBERT
teacher
New Orleans