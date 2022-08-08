While I am not happy with my electric bill, I think people need to dig into why they are this high.
Entergy is limited to a 9.5% profit by the Public Service Commission. Many companies make a higher return.
Also, we have been having some hot weather, and in the article about high bills in the July 30 issue, the paper reports that the usage of power has hit record amounts. More power costs more.
Also, we need to focus on why the cost of the power has gone up so much. The price of natural gas is determined on a global market and by some government policies. When the Keystone Pipeline was shut down, that impacted the price of oil. When fracking was limited and drilling on federal lands and Arctic National Wildlife Refuge were restricted, that impacted the price of oil and gas.
Going with some renewable energy is good, but the problem with solar and wind is that when the sun does not shine and the wind does not blow, no power is generated. Entergy (or any power company) will have to bring on more generating capacity.
A shut down powerhouse cannot start up immediately, so we may see blackouts if we rely on too much renewable energy. Hurricane damage has to be paid for by someone. Just food for thought.
MICKEY CHRISTENSEN
consultant
Baton Rouge