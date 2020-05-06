Forty-five years ago, the Republic of Vietnam was going through its final few days of agony, and with it, decades of American effort, enlightened or misguided, to assist that country and its people.
Let us salute the valor, dedication and sacrifice of our personnel who participated. Many lost their lives, many others were wounded in body and/or spirit and have experienced pain and suffering for decades in recovery. Whether military or civilian, they deserve our gratitude.
Let us also be grateful for the many Vietnamese who came here following the war, and whose talents and energies have broadened and deepened our culture, economy and history.
Never forget.
SELWYN COATES
former U.S. Foreign Service officer
Covington