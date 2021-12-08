It is time that state retirees start receiving annual and permanent benefit increases.
The cost of living keeps going up, insurance goes up and other necessities essential to retirees keep increasing in price. It is time for our state to start taking care of its retirees in all areas.
For example, the state of Arkansas provides a 3% permanent benefit increase to its retired teachers every year. Not a raise here or there, but every year.
Last year and the coming year our state health insurance will have gone up 10.5%. I can't afford rate increases every year.
I am asking our governor and the Legislature to remember that retirees have to live also. I will be looking for action on this matter when the Louisiana Legislature convenes in the spring of 2022.
CLYDE LOYD
retired teacher
Ruston