I recently read an item about Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, of Texas, stating seniors should be willing to sacrifice themselves for the betterment of the country and basically not worry about being exposed to the coronavirus.
There are a few million seniors that are veterans of World War II, Korea and Vietnam that, unlike our president, did sacrifice their lives and well-being for the defense and well-being of this country. It is people like him that are a disgrace to this country and are willing to sacrifice the citizens just for the sake of making more money.
I just hope that all the seniors that have money to spend remember how Texas and Florida ordered quarantines to those traveling from Louisiana during this crisis. Maybe we should find some other place to spend our time and money if we survive this crisis.
RICHARD STAGNOLI
retired safety auditor
Baton Rouge