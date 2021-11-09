As I have driven around in post-Ida New Orleans, I have seen a number of tarps that cover not only the roof, as they are supposed to, but also the roof vents, which they are not.
As the weather begins to get colder and people turn on their central heat, there is a risk those tarps that cover the furnace vents will trap the carbon monoxide that these vents were intended to release above the roof. This could be a lethal situation if the carbon monoxide backs up into the house.
A heating and air-conditioning contractor should make sure this is not the case for those houses that are improperly tarped.
LOUIS SHEPARD
retired roofing contractor
New Orleans