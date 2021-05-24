If I were to draft new legislation that created not one, but several, geographic monopolies with the exclusive right to control the movement of all ships at ports on the lower Mississippi River, that would probably raise eyebrows. It would raise more red flags if this hypothetical bill mandated every vessel use these monopolies’ services. Now imagine that the pay rates based on an average salary would be more than 13 times Louisiana’s average income — more than $500,000 a year — with many pilots making $600,000 or more, plus benefits and expenses. Pitchforks would be sharpened if the only oversight were by a board consisting only of members of the monopoly, controlling membership of this exclusive fraternity, including how many lucrative spots exist.
I seriously doubt anyone would file legislation to create a self-regulated monopoly, but that is how Louisiana actually governs river pilots on the Mississippi River. Pilots provide an important service on waterways essential to our economy. However, pilot monopolies have operated in near-obscurity for decades, governing themselves with little public input or recourse for captive users. The governance over pilotage still rewards familial ties and generational political influence over transparency and actual qualifications for these positions. Pilot slots should go to the best qualified mariners, regardless of race, gender or family background.
I have worked diligently to pass legislation to open the governing structure of these monopolies, shine light on operations, give ratepayers a voice in cost, and consider more than birthright, marriage or political ties in lieu of qualifications. Those reforms are based on governance of similar ports across the country and in Louisiana, where the Lake Charles Pilots, working with ratepayers, reformed its system more than a decade ago. It is time for pilots on the Mississippi River to follow suit. The old way of doing things in our state is not sustainable in a modern economy.
THOMAS PRESSLY
state representative
Shreveport