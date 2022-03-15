The U.S. bought 232 million barrels of oil from Russia in 2021 and much more than that from Middle Eastern countries.
Germany gets 40% of its energy from Russia. Other European countries depend on Russia for oil. Russia filled its coffers with $90 to $100 a barrel for oil.
The U.S. is funding Russia's war on Ukraine. On Trump's last day in office, we were a net exporter of oil; Biden has stopped much of our energy production.
Biden is tapping again into our oil reserves to lower the price of gas in an unsuccessful effort to halt inflation. Depending on Russia and other nations for our fuel leaves us in a precarious position. How can we and European nations sanction Russia where it really hurts (stop buying their oil)? Biden should open up all our U.S. oil spigots now.
The U.S. belongs to NATO along with most European nations. The treaty says an attack on any member is an attack on all. Russia has stated it is interested in recreating the former Soviet empire. Russia specifically mentioned the Baltic countries. The three Baltic nations are members of NATO. Are we ready with NATO to defend the Baltics?
Biden must rescind all executive orders that made us dependent on Russia and others. Biden is now asking all energy-producing nations to increase their supply. What about the U.S.?
Putin mentioned the atomic sword. John Kerry won't have to worry about climate change then. It will get very warm overnight.
If Biden and his socialist/American-hating handlers won't move to get us ready for World War III, the Congress must act. Biden has already compromised our national security at the southern border with unvetted single males pouring in.
PATRICIA F. ARNOLD
retired educator
Slidell