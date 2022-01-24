My good friend, Raymond Arroyo, doesn’t need me to defend him from the baseless accusations made against him by James Gill, allegations Gill simply pulled from another publication that routinely attacks the Holy Father and frequently dissents from Church teachings. But to add into his screed against Arroyo a direct attack on the Holy Eucharist reveals both a superficial theology and an unfortunate religious bigotry.
One wonders whether Gill would have the temerity to describe Muslims praying toward Mecca or Jews sharing a Seder meal as having “quaint” beliefs.
In a city like New Orleans, which prides itself on its diversity, it is very disappointing that this newspaper would tolerate such bigotry toward Catholics, as well as Orthodox Christians, both of which groups have consistently and confidently taught the doctrine of the real presence of Jesus Christ in the Holy Eucharist since the beginning of Christianity.
MONSIGNOR CHRISTOPHER H. NALTY
pastor, Good Shepherd Parish
New Orleans