Creation of the Revenue Estimating Conference was the crown jewel of the budget reforms enacted when I became the state’s budget director during the Roemer administration. After years of arbitrarily adjusting revenue forecasts to meet desired spending, we finally had a logical structure and method for developing a consensus of projected revenues at critical times in the budgeting process. Oh, people would carp when the forecasts were off by a percent or two, but keep in mind that 1% of $10 billion is $100 million — a lot of money — and no method can come closer than that, no matter who is doing it, or how.
In addition to developing a consensus, the process was designed to be apolitical. Throughout my tenure, the REC process worked well and eliminated a lot of political problems for everybody concerned. Looking back, I realize the main reason it worked so well was that the conference members took their jobs and the letter and spirit of the law seriously. Decisions were made based on forecasts by qualified economists using the best econometric models available (the integrity of these forecasts remains intact). The official forecasts were adopted on time at least four times a year. The governor based his/her budget recommendation on a forecast made for that specific purpose. The legislature enacted a budget based on the forecast made with that specific intent. Other forecasts tracked the budget during the year, primarily to ensure deficits were not incurred.
I am saddened by the games now being played with the Revenue Estimating Conference for what appear to be purely partisan political reasons. Because all votes must be unanimous, it takes but one member to stalemate the process — and that is happening too often. The ostensibly high-minded reasons given for these stalemates hold no water — they are, in fact, chief among the reasons we needed the process to begin with.
The state’s citizens are easily deceived by and receive absolutely nothing of value from the purely political games being played with the Revenue Estimating Conference. Its purposes are diminished at best and destroyed at worst.
Stephen Winham
retired state budget director
St. Francisville