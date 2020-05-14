Dan Fagan’s May 7 column on wearing face masks made me think.
As a person considered at risk (I will soon be 75), I feel helpless to do anything in the fight against our common enemy, the coronavirus. All the advice says “stay home,” so when I do go out, I wear a mask to protect myself and those near me from the virus molecules we spread around when we exhale or speak.
Wearing a mask is a small thing I can do, and I do it as a kindness to those around me, not because the government has ordered me to. The grocery store is about the only place I go, and from now on when I see people there without masks, I will pray for them. That seems a more positive thing to do than mask-shaming.
Seems to me that wearing a mask is about on a par with using a motorcycle helmet or a seat belt. At least we can hope that our wearing masks will make this disease go away more quickly. That should make Dan Fagan and those who agree with him happy.
ANNA CAMPOS
retired librarian
Metairie