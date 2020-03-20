It is demoralizing to listen to and watch an uninformed and exaggerating man tout his accomplishments when in fact his actions are a failure.
President Donald Trump has in some way reduced his world-renowned experts to court jesters, nodding their heads in agreement to his outlandish claims. Very sadly, none questioned him several days ago when touring the Centers for Disease Control the president made the outlandish and obviously false claim that the experts told him that they were amazed at how much he knew about viruses. Trump then said something to the effect that he knows so much maybe he should be a physician.
Those well-informed and intelligent scientists merely nodded in some sort of self-serving agreement or did absolutely nothing. Men and women of letters, scientists should never let false statements go unanswered. Trump continues to be an embarrassment and danger and no one in his circle dares point out his misstatements.
GERALD F. BURNS
retired physician
New Orleans