I just emailed my representative and senator, asking them to support House Bill 691 sponsored by state Rep. Anthony Bacala, R-Prairieville, reforming and increasing certain fees for the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. I urge my fellow Louisianans to do the same.
The department is totally self-funded and relies on no tax dollars. Its only revenues are from user fees and royalties.
Revenues generated by this bill will provide critical support for a vital agency and allow it to continue its important mission. Failure to pass this legislation will soon result in weakened protection for the valuable game and non-game fish and wildlife and its habitat which make us the Sportsmen’s Paradise.
We are blessed to have a department staff of biologists, enforcement agents and support personnel who are dedicated to the continued conservation of our valuable natural resources for all to enjoy.
That is the resource side of it. There is also the human side. The failure of this legislation will impair the Enforcement Division's ability to perform its many services. These include boater safety as well as search and rescue during our frequent catastrophic storm events which show no signs of diminishing. Quite simply, these services save lives.
The user fees have remained stagnant for some time but the department's cost of doing business has not.
DON PUCKETT
retired lawyer
Wakefield