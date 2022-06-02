I confess to a lack of knowledge about political campaigns and political appointments as they pertain to East Baton Rouge Parish. But I think I have found the person who can solve our violent crime problem, if someone can convince him to take the EBR mayor-president's job and/or the office of police chief.
On May 7, the newspaper published an article that described three homicides and five nonfatal shootings that occurred in broad daylight in New Orleans, in a 90-minute period on the afternoon of May 6. New Orleans City Council member Oliver Thomas, in whose district the shootings occurred, is quoted in your article as saying, "a number of the recent shootings can be tied to beefs between drug gangs — and their members don't care who gets caught in the crossfire. How do we get these gangs off the street? Because they are actively pursuing each other."
Our mayor blames guns at every opportunity for the violence that envelops Baton Rouge. Our police chief continually parrots the same line. Neither mentions the gangs that control entire city blocks, nor do they mention the thugs that comprise these gangs.
Common sense dictates that our city's leaders must understand the nature of the problem before they can solve it. Blaming guns is an asinine failure of leadership and is the most common way that our leaders dodge addressing the underlying cause of our violent crime rate.
If Thomas wants to move to Baton Rouge and run for mayor-president, I'll donate the first $1,000 to his campaign. At least he understands the nature of the problem — and he certainly can't do a worse job than the team of Mayor Sharon Weston Broome and Chief Murphy J. Paul.
ERNEST GAMMON SR.
concealed handgun instructor
Baton Rouge