Garey Forster emphatically states that “progressive policies are flooding New Orleans with violent crimes,” then goes on to impugn his own argument by listing some real reasons for the crime spike: a grossly understaffed New Orleans Police Department, a national spike in violent crimes (especially murders), and screwups by the new district attorney in taking too long to charge people.
Incidentally, in two years when everyone is wearing masks, courts were shut down and “cabin fever” has impaired mental health. What else could one expect?
It’s quite obvious that his initial statement is merely a partisan swipe rather than fact, as he would have you believe. This is augmented by the fact that he doesn’t actually list any “progressive policies” which have led to the violent crime spike.
Another flaw in Forster’s argument is that progressive policies have hardly had time to be put into action. Jason Williams has only been in office since January 2021, and since has charged several minors as adults due to the horrific nature of their alleged crimes. Another purported progressive, Susan Hutson, just took office as Orleans Parish sheriff this week.
Forster goes on to state: “The council should convene a meeting with Williams and Ferguson to hammer out a program to identify, arrest, prosecute and convict the 100 worst violent criminal offenders in the city.”
I don’t think you’d get any argument from anyone — progressive, conservative or otherwise — to incarcerate vicious criminals who put any of us in jeopardy on any given day.
Proposing these types of serious solutions is what we should be doing instead of trying to score partisan points for one’s political party or political ideology, as Forster attempts.
MUHAMMAD YUNGAI
writer
New Orleans