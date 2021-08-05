I enjoyed reading the letter by Bo Bienvenu on July 16 concerning questions about the state of the universe we inhabit. The size of our universe (and there may be more) is so vast that understanding just how big it really is and how it all got started will continue to cause the greatest minds to search for the answer which very well may never be found.
For those interested in the workings of our universe I suggest they read the excellent book about our cosmos written by the great Black astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, titled "Death by Black Hole." It's written so even a business major like me can understand and proves to be extremely informative about where we are in the universe and what is all around us. If the book is read with an open mind it will a stunning insight into where we are and all that is around us.
Expanding knowledge about our ever-expanding universe is a gift humans should take advantage of and reading Tyson's book is a great way to start.
MICHAEL SELLEN
retired sales representative
River Ridge