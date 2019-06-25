Proposals are floating among the Democratic presidential candidates about cancelling college education debt to get the attention and votes of young people with college debt. But you don’t hear anything about investigating why colleges keep raising costs faster than the rate of inflation. We have ignored a possible solution, especially for future generations who will incur more debt.
For example, in 1971, the average college costs of tuition, fees, room and board per year for a public 4-year college was $8,734 in Dec 2017 dollars (unadjusted $1,410). By 2016, the cost had risen to $20,967 per year in Dec 2017 dollars (unadjusted $20,150), a 140.1% increase. Using the U.S. Consumer Price Index for the same period would result in a 2017 cost of $8,534. There is no incentive for universities and colleges to lower costs because they compete on the basis of prestige, curriculums and location, not cost. Let’s find a better solution and not use our tax dollars on a never-ending problem. An additional concern about debt cancellation is it would apply to both the rich and the poor. Is this fair?
T. Brian Almon
retired engineer
Metairie